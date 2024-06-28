First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Announces $1.00 Dividend

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSZ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $86.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

