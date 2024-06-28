First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.80

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $3.93. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 16,161 shares traded.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 26.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

