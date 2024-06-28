First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Plans Dividend of $0.22

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2222 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNGZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.30. 3,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55.

Get First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.