First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Plans Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,998. The stock has a market cap of $269.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $67.69.
About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What are earnings reports?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.