First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Plans Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,998. The stock has a market cap of $269.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

