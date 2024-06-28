First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for 3.9% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4,518.0% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 476,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 465,806 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,740.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 440,800 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,550,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after acquiring an additional 199,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,841,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

