First Trust Senior Loan ETF Declares Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTSL remained flat at $45.71 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 261,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,363. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11.
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
