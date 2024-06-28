First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Announces Dividend of $1.04 (NASDAQ:RFDI)

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 1.0372 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance
Shares of RFDI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile
