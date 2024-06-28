First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Plans $0.03 Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.72. The company had a trading volume of 189,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,460. The firm has a market cap of $958.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.