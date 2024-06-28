First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Plans $0.03 Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.72. The company had a trading volume of 189,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,460. The firm has a market cap of $958.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15.
