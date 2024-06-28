First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) to Issue $0.37 Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3664 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TDIV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.30. 121,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $78.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.