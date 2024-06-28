First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) to Issue $0.37 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3664 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TDIV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.30. 121,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $78.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.