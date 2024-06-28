First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Declares Dividend of $0.37

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3664 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TDIV traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $78.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

