First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1772 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCLN traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 68,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,229. The stock has a market cap of $753.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

