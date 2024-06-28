First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1772 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCLN traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 68,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,229. The stock has a market cap of $753.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $57.16.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.