First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Announces Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FMHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.43. 33,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,061. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $48.71.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

