First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 160.9% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,729. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.