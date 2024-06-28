First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Announces $0.38 Dividend

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3805 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.73. 12,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.