First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.87. 17,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.21. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $91.36 and a 12 month high of $124.20.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
