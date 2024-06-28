First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Declares $0.34 Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3357 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
FICS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.35. 17,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
