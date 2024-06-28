First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Declares $0.34 Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3357 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FICS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.35. 17,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.