First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Announces Dividend of $0.26

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2581 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance

FTAG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. 1,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $9.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

