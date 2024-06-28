First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Announces Dividend of $0.26

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2581 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance
FTAG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. 1,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $9.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile
