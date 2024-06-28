First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Down 79.4% in June

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HISF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
