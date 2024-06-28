First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Shares Up 1.7%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $206.50 and last traded at $206.15. Approximately 272,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 395,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.70.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 269.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,828 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $4,135,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

