First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Up 243.8% in June

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 243.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FDNI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.40. 576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDNI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 75,931 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

