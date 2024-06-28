First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 305.8% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $84.19. 265,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,921. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
