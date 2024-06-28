First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 305.8% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $84.19. 265,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,921. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 57,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after buying an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

