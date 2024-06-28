First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is RiverTree Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 7.4% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,679,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,780,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,278,000 after buying an additional 1,445,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.49. 87,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,897. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

