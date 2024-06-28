First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Performance
Shares of First Capital stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.63. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter.
First Capital Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of First Capital
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
