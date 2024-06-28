Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNWD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. 7,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.