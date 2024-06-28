Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.
Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.
NASDAQ:FNWD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. 7,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
