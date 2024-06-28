Fintel (LON:FNTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $320.00

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 310 ($3.93), with a volume of 107350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($3.89).

Fintel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £322.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4,364.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 299.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 274.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neil Martin Stevens sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.87), for a total value of £915,000 ($1,160,725.61). In other news, insider David Thompson acquired 16,000 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £48,800 ($61,905.37). Also, insider Neil Martin Stevens sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.87), for a total value of £915,000 ($1,160,725.61). Insiders sold a total of 3,666,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,600,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

