Financial Contrast: Lazydays (GORV) vs. Its Peers

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lazydays to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lazydays and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays Competitors 237 1223 1726 54 2.49

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 0.26%. Given Lazydays’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Lazydays Competitors -3.03% -45.78% -5.36%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Lazydays and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lazydays has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ peers have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lazydays and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.08 billion -$110.27 million -0.27 Lazydays Competitors $9.53 billion $263.48 million -8.87

Lazydays’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lazydays beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

