Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 64.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 96.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 882.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.
Progressive Stock Performance
NYSE PGR traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $211.35. 1,718,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.97. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The firm has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,518 shares of company stock worth $5,055,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
