Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 349 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $589.79. 809,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,652. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.47 and its 200 day moving average is $602.10.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.