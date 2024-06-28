Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 349 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.00.
HubSpot Stock Performance
HubSpot stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $589.79. 809,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,652. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.47 and its 200 day moving average is $602.10.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.