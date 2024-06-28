Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,668 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 0.9% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Eaton by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.05 and a 200-day moving average of $291.63. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

