Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $76.06. 4,745,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

View Our Latest Report on SRE

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.