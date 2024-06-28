Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $406,934,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after buying an additional 982,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,987,000 after buying an additional 796,386 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,249,000 after buying an additional 731,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after buying an additional 662,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.14. 6,313,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,205. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.