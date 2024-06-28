Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,964 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $11,730,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 212.9% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

PG traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $166.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,969,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

