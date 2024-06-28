Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.90. The company had a trading volume of 81,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.42 and its 200 day moving average is $289.54.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

