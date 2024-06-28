Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.65. 3,055,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.