Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 197,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,461,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 22.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 18,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 110.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 51,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 27,242 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.31. 152,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,528. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.07. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $171.81 and a one year high of $232.15. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

