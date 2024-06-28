Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 215,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,533. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.82.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
