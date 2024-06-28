Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,402,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

