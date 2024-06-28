Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $5,495,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,531. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

