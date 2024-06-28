Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.83. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

