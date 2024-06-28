Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CRH by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 113,110.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 76,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.
CRH Stock Performance
CRH traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.50. 8,076,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRH Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.
CRH Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
