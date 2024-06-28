Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CRH by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 113,110.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 76,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.50. 8,076,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

