Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,184 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 273.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.53. 603,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,559. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

