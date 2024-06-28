Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 183,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 90,896 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,346,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 219.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,696 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.98. 30,653,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,888,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

