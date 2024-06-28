Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.4 %

NFLX traded down $9.46 on Friday, reaching $674.88. 3,039,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,034. The company has a market cap of $290.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

