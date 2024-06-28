Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,247 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. 32,601,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,646,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

