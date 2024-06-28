Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1384 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Fielmann Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Fielmann Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS FLMNY remained flat at $9.33 on Thursday. Fielmann Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.
Fielmann Group Company Profile
