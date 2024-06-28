Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $1.45 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $212.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00046219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

