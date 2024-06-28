Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $309.70 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002495 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and $309.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00045344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

