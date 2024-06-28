Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $478.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $448.00 to $478.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $461.67.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $409.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $285.02 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.32 and its 200-day moving average is $395.60.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

