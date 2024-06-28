FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $295.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $296.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,275 shares of company stock worth $32,177,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.