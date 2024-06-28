Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the May 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fanuc Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.44. 190,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,904. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Fanuc had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

